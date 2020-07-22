EAMC sets COVID-19 hospitalzation record again

East Alabama Medical Center set another record for COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday as virus cases continue to climb in the community.

There were 63 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of which 62 were COVID-19 positive, Wednesday. That number of hospitalizations is up from Monday’s 59 patients and Tuesday’s 57 patients, according to hospital data.

“We liked the decrease yesterday, and hoped it would continue today,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesperson, said Wednesday. “As Dr. (Ricardo) Maldonado mentioned on Monday, we expect to reach a peak in the next few days. It’s too early to expect a decline based on the statewide mask mandate — hopefully we will start to see the impact from it early next week.”

Eight COVID-19 patients also were on ventilators Wednesday.

There were 1,547 COVID- 19 patients hospitalized throughout Alabama on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The number of new COVID- 19 cases in east Alabama continues to rise.

There were 748 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,117 in Lee County, 269 in Macon County, 965 in Russell County and 724 in Tallapoosa County as of Wednesday night, according to ADPH.