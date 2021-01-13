EAMC sets fifth COVID-19 hospitalization record in week, testing positivity rate soars to nearly 30 percent

East Alabama Medical Center set yet another COVID-19 hospitalization record on Wednesday as its virus testing positivity rate soared past 25 percent.

There were 92 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Wednesday, up four from Tuesday’s total of 88 patients. Additionally, there were 15 virus patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

Wednesday’s number of hospitalized patients set the fifth record in a week and is nearly double the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since 47 were hospitalized on Christmas Day.

“We’re hopeful that we’re nearing a plateau for this peak as we slowly move away from the holidays,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “With everyone back into a routine, there should naturally be less gatherings and that is why we hope we can start to see a slowdown. We ask for the community’s help in being extra diligent in following COVID precautions the rest of January. That would mean so much right now.”

As its hospitalizations were steadily rising, EAMC’s COVID-19 test positivity rate at its drive-thru testing site also rose to nearly 30 percent. The hospital system tested 718 people at its testing site from Jan. 3-8 with 209 testing positive. The positivity rate was 29.1 percent, EAMC said in a news release on Wednesday.