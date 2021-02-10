EAMC sets single-day COVID-19 vaccination record, hospitalizations down

EAMC surpassed more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in a single day as virus hospitalizations dropped to the same level as Christmas on Wednesday.
The nurses, staff and volunteers at the Community Vaccine Clinic, located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road, took vaccinations up another notch after administering 1,000 doses on Tuesday. The clinic recorded 1,294 doses on Wednesday.
“We had originally released 1,000 time slots for today, but the team at the clinic agreed they could accommodate more and added new openings overnight,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
A total of 19,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given since Dec. 15, 2020.
“We’ve received so many words of appreciation,” Atkinson said, “but the effort now is more than just EAMC. The workers from the cities of Auburn and Opelika and the Lee County EMA, plus all of the volunteers through Auburn United Methodist, and the student nurses from Auburn, Southern Union and Tuskegee are all on board at the clinic and making it look easy.”
EAMC also recorded its lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 2021 on Wednesday. There were 47 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Wednesday, down three from Tuesday’s total and equal to the number of patients who were hospitalized on Christmas.
“In part, that’s a sign of progress following holiday gatherings that led to increased cases and hospitalizations,” Atkinson said. “However, we’d be remiss if we didn’t recognize the fact that local lives were lost along the way.”
Atkinson noted that January was a particularly tragic month with 40 individuals dying from COVID-19 at EAMC.
“A total of 56 patients with COVID-19 have died since Jan. 1,” he said. “While the vaccines have rightfully brought a lot of hope to the community over the past month, we are still experiencing the deaths of patients from this virus and we must not forget the seriousness of this pandemic or the lives it has taken.”