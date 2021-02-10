EAMC sets single-day COVID-19 vaccination record, hospitalizations down

EAMC surpassed more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in a single day as virus hospitalizations dropped to the same level as Christmas on Wednesday.

The nurses, staff and volunteers at the Community Vaccine Clinic, located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road, took vaccinations up another notch after administering 1,000 doses on Tuesday. The clinic recorded 1,294 doses on Wednesday.

“We had originally released 1,000 time slots for today, but the team at the clinic agreed they could accommodate more and added new openings overnight,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.

A total of 19,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given since Dec. 15, 2020.

“We’ve received so many words of appreciation,” Atkinson said, “but the effort now is more than just EAMC. The workers from the cities of Auburn and Opelika and the Lee County EMA, plus all of the volunteers through Auburn United Methodist, and the student nurses from Auburn, Southern Union and Tuskegee are all on board at the clinic and making it look easy.”