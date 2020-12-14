 Skip to main content
EAMC slated to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
breaking top story

The East Alabama Medical Center is slated to receive a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to East Alabama Medical Center.

EAMC confirmed that it is one of 12 Alabama hospitals to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Three other Alabama sites received a shipment of the vaccine on Monday, according to the the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Alabama has been initially allocated 40,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals that have the capacity for ultracold storage for the vaccine, ADPH said.

ADPH is not provided the names of the hospitals receiving the vaccine due to security and logistical concerns but expects to provide the details Tuesday.

“Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was allocated using a federal microplanning tool,” a release from ADPH reads. “The current allocation for administration is 50 percent for hospital healthcare workers, 15 percent for EMS providers, 15 percent for physician offices, and 20 percent for other hospital staff not associated with the point of distribution.”

ADPH selected Alabama hospitals that will receive the initial allocation of the vaccine based on their ability to handle ultracold storage product.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine required two doses separated by 21 days. The recall system for second doses has been established, ADPH said.

“Additional vaccine doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected at weekly intervals, and the second doses of the vaccine will be included in follow-up allocations,” the release reads. “A recall system has been established to ensure follow-up doses.”

Information regarding the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s side effects indicated that some recipients had pain at the injection site, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills. The side effects were seen more with the second dose than the first and were reported to resolve after one to two days. There are mechanisms in place to monitor vaccine side effects, ADPH said.

ADPH stressed that vaccine safety is important.

“ADPH will follow information from CDC related to any potential adverse events from COVID-19 vaccine as is done with other vaccines,” the release reads. “Hospitals will also follow CDC/FDA/ADPH information as it is received. ADPH does not plan to require COVID-19 vaccine, nor is anyone mandating immunization, but Alabama hospitals are encouraging staff most at risk for exposure staff to do so.”

ADPH expects additional allocations of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days and weeks.

ADPH released its plan to vaccinate Alabamians last month. The plan includes three phases, as follows:

  • In Phase 1, potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.
  • In Phase 2, large numbers of doses will be available, and supply is likely to meet demand. Educational efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.
  • In Phase 3, there is likely to be a sufficient supply and all unvaccinated groups will be targeted. Special attention will be directed to populations or communities with low vaccine coverage.

