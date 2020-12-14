EAMC slated to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

“Additional vaccine doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected at weekly intervals, and the second doses of the vaccine will be included in follow-up allocations,” the release reads. “A recall system has been established to ensure follow-up doses.”

Information regarding the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s side effects indicated that some recipients had pain at the injection site, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills. The side effects were seen more with the second dose than the first and were reported to resolve after one to two days. There are mechanisms in place to monitor vaccine side effects, ADPH said.

ADPH stressed that vaccine safety is important.

“ADPH will follow information from CDC related to any potential adverse events from COVID-19 vaccine as is done with other vaccines,” the release reads. “Hospitals will also follow CDC/FDA/ADPH information as it is received. ADPH does not plan to require COVID-19 vaccine, nor is anyone mandating immunization, but Alabama hospitals are encouraging staff most at risk for exposure staff to do so.”

ADPH expects additional allocations of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days and weeks.

ADPH released its plan to vaccinate Alabamians last month. The plan includes three phases, as follows: