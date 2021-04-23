EAMC steps up during 'terrifying' pandemic to become de facto public health department for Lee County. #resilientLee

With an urgent need for local testing, EAMC stepped up in March 2020 by organizing a drive-up clinic just north of its Opelika campus.
The drive-through clinic was staffed by nurses in full protective gear – gowns, masks, gloves, face shields – who communicated primarily with signs for drivers to read. The only discussion came when the nurses warned test subjects, with some understatement, that the nasal swabs might hurt a bit.
It was another part of the hospital’s evolution into the de facto public health department for Lee County, on top of its coronavirus hotline – 334-528-SICK – which fielded hundreds of calls per day. EAMC kept near constant contact with state health officials and dispensed the daily guidance put out by its doctors and public relations staff to the media.
Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman praised EAMC for stepping into the public health breach early on to get citizens to take coronavirus seriously.
“Our public health system for this country needs a lot of attention because there’s no coordinated effort,” Rendleman said. “There was no real guidance. I think there was a lack of trying to really get that testing ramped up. … Quite frankly if we had tests (sooner) … we may have been prepared for it. We may not have had to actually shut down economically.”
On April 9, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris reported the first deaths at area nursing homes, when the county’s death toll was still in single digits.
But within two days, Harris and EAMC were requesting that Lee County’s Emergency Management Agency provide a special trailer that could hold up to 18 bodies, just in case the death rate spiked suddenly.
“We pray that its use is not needed but wanted to be ready in the event things progressed to the point it was,” Harris said in a statement.
Despite these signs and warnings, medical officials urged locals to take the pandemic seriously.
“OK, it was like the flu, but it was a lot more devastating health-wise,” Rendleman said. “I think some people get lost when they watch these movies on pandemics and these outbreaks and stuff like that. … They’re thinking they’re going to see ambulances coming up to houses on a regular basis. … When you compare (COVID-19) to that, you’re like, ‘What’s the big deal?”
Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff, echoed those sentiments.
“You can be outside on the street on a pretty day and think that everything’s fine and really not think of all these people struggling here in the hospital. And I think people have a hard time appreciating that about how bad it really got, just because they weren’t seeing it with their own eyes,” Roberts said.
The staff at EAMC was seeing it with their own eyes.
Over 70 coronavirus patients had been identified by the hospital, and the ones who needed hospitalization were spread between the overwhelmed ICU and the rapidly growing quarantine ward on the seventh floor of the hospital.
The men and women in the ICU were working 80-plus-hour weeks, watching patients get sicker and sometimes dying. Their goal was to get patients better and out of ICU, so that they could recuperate with the patients suffering milder symptoms in the seventh floor COVID-19 ward.
Cheryl Wynn, the ICU manager, started seeing her colleagues get sick, too, after working those seemingly countless hours watching others suffer so much.
“It was terrifying. They didn’t see the people come in and get better and go home,” said Wynn of her ICU staff. “They saw people who came in, came to the ICU and didn’t go home, so that made it very terrifying for every one of them that had the infection.”
The worst of the pandemic was still to come.