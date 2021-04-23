EAMC steps up during 'terrifying' pandemic to become de facto public health department for Lee County. #resilientLee

But within two days, Harris and EAMC were requesting that Lee County’s Emergency Management Agency provide a special trailer that could hold up to 18 bodies, just in case the death rate spiked suddenly.

“We pray that its use is not needed but wanted to be ready in the event things progressed to the point it was,” Harris said in a statement.

Despite these signs and warnings, medical officials urged locals to take the pandemic seriously.

“OK, it was like the flu, but it was a lot more devastating health-wise,” Rendleman said. “I think some people get lost when they watch these movies on pandemics and these outbreaks and stuff like that. … They’re thinking they’re going to see ambulances coming up to houses on a regular basis. … When you compare (COVID-19) to that, you’re like, ‘What’s the big deal?”

Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff, echoed those sentiments.

“You can be outside on the street on a pretty day and think that everything’s fine and really not think of all these people struggling here in the hospital. And I think people have a hard time appreciating that about how bad it really got, just because they weren’t seeing it with their own eyes,” Roberts said.