EAMC surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given

East Alabama Medical Center passed a significant milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort on Wednesday.
The hospital system announced its employees, along with nurses from Auburn University, Southern Union and Tuskegee University, have administered 12,308 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.
EAMC opened its new COVID-19 vaccination site at the old Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn on Monday. After its first three days in operation, the hospital system hopes to ramp up vaccinations to administer as many as 1,000 a day beginning Thursday.
“After a little hiccup with the online registration process on Monday, everything seems to have leveled out and the in-person process appears to be going very smoothly based on comments from patients,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
“Now that we are preparing to do 1,000 doses a day, the main concern is a steady shipment of vaccine arriving here,” Atkinson said. “That’s one thing we cannot directly control, but our stream of shipments has been consistent so far and we are very hopeful it will continue.”
Eligible residents of Chambers, Lee and Macon counties can register for COVID-19 vaccination online. Eligible individuals include healthcare workers, first responders, people age 65 and older, K-12 school personnel, daycare workers and volunteers at the vaccination clinic.
To register for an appointment or get more information about the clinic visit, www.eamc.org/patient-and-guests/covid-19-information/.
As the vaccine effort rolls on, EAMC has seen its number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decline to 66 on both Tuesday and Wednesday between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, according to hospital data.
EAMC has not had as few as 66 hospitalized virus patients since the end of 2020.
The majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at EAMC during the past 10 months have been from Lee and Chambers counties, but patients have also come from other counties that EAMC routinely serves, other Alabama counties and six other states.
“Roughly 850 of the 1,211 patients hospitalized as of Monday were from right here in Lee and Chambers counties, but it’s interesting to see where the other 360 or so are from,” Atkinson stated. “Some of the hospitalizations are the result of being transferred here from more rural counties so as to receive a higher level of care. Meanwhile, others are the result of being in town to visit family or friends.”