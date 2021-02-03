EAMC surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given

To register for an appointment or get more information about the clinic visit, www.eamc.org/patient-and-guests/covid-19-information/.

As the vaccine effort rolls on, EAMC has seen its number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decline to 66 on both Tuesday and Wednesday between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, according to hospital data.

EAMC has not had as few as 66 hospitalized virus patients since the end of 2020.

The majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at EAMC during the past 10 months have been from Lee and Chambers counties, but patients have also come from other counties that EAMC routinely serves, other Alabama counties and six other states.

“Roughly 850 of the 1,211 patients hospitalized as of Monday were from right here in Lee and Chambers counties, but it’s interesting to see where the other 360 or so are from,” Atkinson stated. “Some of the hospitalizations are the result of being transferred here from more rural counties so as to receive a higher level of care. Meanwhile, others are the result of being in town to visit family or friends.”

