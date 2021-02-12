EAMC surpasses 22,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, virus hospitalizations down

East Alabama Medical Center surpassed yet another significant milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort as virus hospitalizations throughout the state have been significantly reduced.
EAMC soared past the 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine dose mark on Thursday at its Community Vaccine Clinic, located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn. After Friday’s vaccinations, the clinic has administered 22,646 doses since Dec. 15, 2020, the hospital system said.
“The larger jump today is the result of us providing second doses to about 800 school personnel off-site; this is on top of the 1200-plus at the clinic,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “The fact that these numbers of vaccinations are taking place in the community while our full range of hospital services is taking place is a true testament to the level of commitment by our employees, physicians and the COVID coalition members.
“This has given new meaning to the phrase ‘public health.’”
As EAMC’s vaccination effort rolls on, the hospital system saw the third-straight day of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 47 patients. Friday’s hospitalization total of 47 between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier is 16 patients fewer than EAMC’s virus hospitalization total of 63 ten days ago, according to hospital data.
EAMC isn’t the only hospital seeing a decline in virus hospitalizations, as hospitals throughout Alabama have also seen a significant reduction in patients. Alabama hospitals were treating 3,084 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Jan. 11. The number has shrunk to 1,281 on Thursday, exactly a month later, EAMC said in a Friday news release.
New cases and deaths, as well as the positivity rate for Alabama, have also been trending downward, but Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remains top-five in the country.
“These reductions are due, in large part, to the end of the Christmas holiday season,” said Atkinson. “It’s a little too early to give much credit for the reductions to vaccinations as only about 2.5 percent of Alabamians (122,019) are fully vaccinated at this time, according to the CDC. As vaccinations continue to add up, we should expect fewer new cases and hospitalizations.
“I’ll add the caveat that this statement is assuming the COVID variants don’t throw us a curveball.”
Community response fund
It has been nearly a year that the east Alabama community came together to support EAMC and its employees.
“From donations of supplies and painted bricks at our entryways to meals for our employees and prayers for our patients and staff, the support has truly been felt among us,” a release from EAMC reads. “Now, as we are providing more than 1,000 doses of vaccine a day — with tremendous help from our community and colleges — many people have expressed interest in giving back as a token of appreciation.”
In response to the outpouring of support, the EAMC Foundation has set up a “COVID-19 Community Response Fund.”
“Donations to this fund, which are tax-deductible, would be used to help offset a portion of the excess operating expenses that have occurred as a result of related services throughout the year, establishing a COVID Infusion Center and building out a community vaccine clinic,” the release reads.
Those who wish to donate can visit https://bit.ly/376WKMN.