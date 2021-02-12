EAMC surpasses 22,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, virus hospitalizations down

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New cases and deaths, as well as the positivity rate for Alabama, have also been trending downward, but Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remains top-five in the country.

“These reductions are due, in large part, to the end of the Christmas holiday season,” said Atkinson. “It’s a little too early to give much credit for the reductions to vaccinations as only about 2.5 percent of Alabamians (122,019) are fully vaccinated at this time, according to the CDC. As vaccinations continue to add up, we should expect fewer new cases and hospitalizations.

“I’ll add the caveat that this statement is assuming the COVID variants don’t throw us a curveball.”

Community response fund

It has been nearly a year that the east Alabama community came together to support EAMC and its employees.

“From donations of supplies and painted bricks at our entryways to meals for our employees and prayers for our patients and staff, the support has truly been felt among us,” a release from EAMC reads. “Now, as we are providing more than 1,000 doses of vaccine a day — with tremendous help from our community and colleges — many people have expressed interest in giving back as a token of appreciation.”