EAMC to limit first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for three weeks due to second doses

East Alabama Medical Center is reducing the number of COVID-19 vaccine time slots for eligible individuals for the next three weeks due to individuals needing their second dose.

Friday marks the end of the first three full weeks of COVID-19 vaccination at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road. EAMC has administered 10,206 first doses since Feb. 1, the hospital system said Thursday.

The hospital system is using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which means the 10,206 individuals who received their first dose during the first three weeks must get their second dose during the next three weeks. Because of this, there will be limited availability for first doses during the next three weeks, EAMC said.

“Of the roughly 1,200 vaccine doses given each day over the next three weeks, about 800 each day will be for people returning for their second dose,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “That leaves a maximum of about 400 time slots each day for first doses. And then the pattern will flip three weeks later (March 15) when 400 time slots will be for second doses and 800 will be for first doses.”

Atkinson added that EAMC currently plans to keep the clinic on Opelika Road open at least through the end of April.