EAMC to limit first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for three weeks due to second doses

East Alabama Medical Center is reducing the number of COVID-19 vaccine time slots for eligible individuals for the next three weeks due to individuals needing their second dose.
Friday marks the end of the first three full weeks of COVID-19 vaccination at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road. EAMC has administered 10,206 first doses since Feb. 1, the hospital system said Thursday.
The hospital system is using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which means the 10,206 individuals who received their first dose during the first three weeks must get their second dose during the next three weeks. Because of this, there will be limited availability for first doses during the next three weeks, EAMC said.
“Of the roughly 1,200 vaccine doses given each day over the next three weeks, about 800 each day will be for people returning for their second dose,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “That leaves a maximum of about 400 time slots each day for first doses. And then the pattern will flip three weeks later (March 15) when 400 time slots will be for second doses and 800 will be for first doses.”
Atkinson added that EAMC currently plans to keep the clinic on Opelika Road open at least through the end of April.
“Our CEO, Laura Grill, has been in contact with Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and they have agreed to continue to provide support throughout that time,” he said. “The hope is that the vaccine will be more readily available at pharmacies, grocery stores, physician offices and other locations in the near future, so it’s kind of a month-to-month evaluation process.”
COVID-19 vaccine availability also remains a crucial component of the vaccine clinic, which is why self-scheduling vaccine appointments is limited to five days in advance.
EAMC administered 1,203 vaccine doses on Thursday, bringing the total to 27,890 doses since the hospital began vaccination in December 2020, hospital data shows.
As EAMC’s vaccination effort rolls on, the hospital system continues to see a decline in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. There were 34 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Thursday, the lowest since Thanksgiving when 31 patients were hospitalized, EAMC said in a Thursday news release.