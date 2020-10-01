EAMC to resume patient visitations on limited basis Friday

Hospitalized inpatients, inpatient surgery patients and labor and delivery patients may have one visitor. Critical care or intensive care unit patients may have one visitor on admission and one visitor during visiting hours. Emergency department patients may have one visitor once they are settled in a room, according to a chart released by EAMC.

Outpatient surgery patients may be one visitor join them in their pre-procedure room once they are settled. Pediatrics patients may have two parents or guardians. Tests and procedures patients may not have a visitor unless special assistance is required or recommended by the provider.

Pastors and clergy may visit at patient’s request and psychiatry patients may not have visitors unless authorized by the care team, EAMC said.

Atkinson added that updates will be provided during the next few days as the hospital continues to work to safely resuming visitation protocols while still involved in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital patient visitors are asked to remember three things that will help speed up the screening and check-in process.