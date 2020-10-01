EAMC to resume patient visitations on limited basis Friday

East Alabama Medical Center is resuming patient visitations for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
EAMC patient visitations are set to begin at noon on Friday for non-COVID-19 patients. The change in visitation policy comes days after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey updated the state’s Safer-at-Home order to allow hospital patients to have one visitor or caregiver at a time beginning Friday.
“We’ve had a team working on visitor guidelines for about a couple of weeks now and planned to phase it in so as to help it go smoothly,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman said. “However, the order Wednesday caused us to fast-track the guidelines.”
EAMC established three color-coded levels, red, orange and yellow, that will be subject to change based on the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Lee County and/or on the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Friday’s visitations will be under “orange level” guidelines.
“We asked that people please read our guidelines carefully so that they understand the restrictions under the current color and what will be required of them based on the area the patient is in,” Atkinson said. “We also ask that people are patient with our staff members during the screening process.”
The “orange level” means there is a 5-10 percent prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Lee County or there are 20-40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 36 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to hospital data.
Hospitalized inpatients, inpatient surgery patients and labor and delivery patients may have one visitor. Critical care or intensive care unit patients may have one visitor on admission and one visitor during visiting hours. Emergency department patients may have one visitor once they are settled in a room, according to a chart released by EAMC.
Outpatient surgery patients may be one visitor join them in their pre-procedure room once they are settled. Pediatrics patients may have two parents or guardians. Tests and procedures patients may not have a visitor unless special assistance is required or recommended by the provider.
Pastors and clergy may visit at patient’s request and psychiatry patients may not have visitors unless authorized by the care team, EAMC said.
Atkinson added that updates will be provided during the next few days as the hospital continues to work to safely resuming visitation protocols while still involved in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospital patient visitors are asked to remember three things that will help speed up the screening and check-in process.
“A visitor must have a current photo ID so that we can scan them into the system and provide them with a visitor badge,” Atkinson said. “They must also wear a mask upon entry and throughout their visit. Lastly, the room number of the patient they will be visiting is needed during check-in, so knowing that ahead of time will help prevent a delay.”
Support Local Journalism
Visitors are also reminded that they should not visit if they have any COVID-19 symptoms. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
More information about EAMC's visitation plan can be found by visiting eamc.org.
Local numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama counties remains steady, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
ADPH reported six new virus cases in Chambers County, 35 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 11 in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County as of Thursday night.
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported each in among east Alabama counties. The county is averaging about 35 new virus cases during the past two weeks. There were 3,948 confirmed cases and 2,095 probable cases for a combined total of 6,043 cases in Lee County as of Thursday night, according to ADPH.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 901 confirmed, 280 probable, 1,181 combined
- Macon County – 433 confirmed, 55 probable, 485 combined
- Russell County – 1,680 confirmed, 116 probable, 1,796 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,004 confirmed, 174 probable, 1,178 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 5
- Macon County — 1
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 4
There were 138,162 confirmed virus cases and 17,582 probable cases as of Thursday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 155,744. There were 2,405 confirmed deaths and 143 probable deaths in the state as well, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Of the 2,405 reported deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.