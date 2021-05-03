 Skip to main content
EAMC to shift vaccine clinic hours to afternoon and evenings, with a Saturday session
  Updated
EAMC bdes in use

There are just nine COVID-19 patients at EAMC, as of Monday, with only one on a ventilator, according to hospital spokesman John Atkinson.

 EAMC

The Community Vaccine Clinic will cut its hours later this month, switching to afternoon and evening shifts to administer COVID-19 inoculations.

East Alabama Medical Center spokesman John Atkinson announced the change Monday. The 7:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. slots through the week will disappear May 24, giving way to 3-7 p.m. clinic hours Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; in addition, the clinic will offer appointments on Saturday, June 5, between 8 a.m.-noon.

EAMC officials told the Opelika-Auburn News last month that the clinic, located at 1716 Opelika Road across from the Auburn Mall, would probably start to wind down sometime in May, as more and more people get shots. The clinic has vaccinated over 85,000 people since February.

Atkinson said there are still plenty of choices available to prospective vaccine recipients, even with the cut in hours.

“There are 300 time slots for each of these days, and appointment times through June 9 are already available online,” said Atkinson.

To register and self-schedule for an appointment on one of these new days, or other days and times that are currently available, visit www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.

When you schedule your appointment, the website will automatically schedule you for your second dose three weeks later.

