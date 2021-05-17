EAMC vaccine clinic hours to change next week

The Community Vaccine Clinic will shift to afternoon hours on May 24. New times will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.

Over 1.2 million Alabamians have been vaccinated thus far, and now citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 300 time slots per day at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

State, local numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported “two separate backlogs for two large facilities” late last week. The overall increase in state cases is “historic not recent,” according to ADPH.

Overall, 2,454 cases of COVID-19 statewide were added to the ADPH count over the weekend, running the statewide total up to 540,267 since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Lee County reported 51 new cases over the weekend.