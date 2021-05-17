 Skip to main content
EAMC vaccine clinic hours to change next week
EAMC Vaccine clinic (copy)

A Via College of Osteopathic Medicine student works on preparing COVID-19 vaccine doses at East Alabama Medical Center's Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

The Community Vaccine Clinic will shift to afternoon hours on May 24. New times will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.

Over 1.2 million Alabamians have been vaccinated thus far, and now citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 300 time slots per day at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

State, local numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported “two separate backlogs for two large facilities” late last week. The overall increase in state cases is “historic not recent,” according to ADPH.

Overall, 2,454 cases of COVID-19 statewide were added to the ADPH count over the weekend, running the statewide total up to 540,267 since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Lee County reported 51 new cases over the weekend.

Russell County had 16 new cases. Tallapoosa County had four new cases. Chambers County reported 17 new cases and Macon County reported six new cases, all according to Bamatracker.com.

The overall numbers in east Alabama, as of Monday afternoon, were:

Chambers County – 1,791 confirmed, 1,807 probable, 3,598 combined

Lee County – 8,952 confirmed, 7,045 probable, 15,997 combined

Macon County – 1,269 confirmed, 344 probable, 1,613 combined

Russell County – 3,298 confirmed, 1,161 probable, 4,459 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,869 confirmed, 1,175 probable, 4,044 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 27, 3

Lee County — 101, 0

Macon County — 21, 0

Russell County — 40, 0

Tallapoosa County — 36, 1

As of Monday, there have been 11,038 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 172 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 153 from Tallapoosa County.

