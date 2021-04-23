EAMC vaccine clinic needs volunteers. Here's how to register.

Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.

More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

State, local numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 428 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday – up over 200 cases since Wednesday – but local infection rates stayed on their recent slow, steady trajectory.

Lee County reported 15 new cases. Macon County had five new cases. Russell County had seven new cases. Tallapoosa County had one new case and Chambers County reported two new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 525,477 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.