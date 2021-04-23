EAMC vaccine clinic needs volunteers. Here's how to register.

Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.
More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.
All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.
State, local numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 428 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday – up over 200 cases since Wednesday – but local infection rates stayed on their recent slow, steady trajectory.
Lee County reported 15 new cases. Macon County had five new cases. Russell County had seven new cases. Tallapoosa County had one new case and Chambers County reported two new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 525,477 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday afternoon:
Chambers County – 1,746 confirmed, 1,783 probable, 3,529 combined
Lee County – 8,759 confirmed, 6,950 probable, 15,709 combined
Macon County – 1,240 confirmed, 333 probable, 1,573 combined
Russell County – 3,236 confirmed, 1,097 probable, 4,333 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,793 confirmed, 1,156 probable, 3,949 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 28, 0
Lee County — 172, 1
Macon County — 24, 1
Russell County — 38, 1
Tallapoosa County — 40, 3
As of Thursday, there have been 10,840 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 121 are from Chambers County, 167 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 39 from Russell County and 149 from Tallapoosa County.