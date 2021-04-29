EAMC vaccine clinic needs volunteers; state, local COVID-19 numbers remain low

Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.

More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

State, local numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Lee County reported 12 new cases. Macon County had two new cases. Russell County had eight new cases. Tallapoosa County had 14 new cases and Chambers County reported three new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 527,513 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,755 confirmed, 1,785 probable, 3,540 combined

Lee County – 8,794 confirmed, 6,979 probable, 15,773 combined