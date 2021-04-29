 Skip to main content
EAMC vaccine clinic needs volunteers; state, local COVID-19 numbers remain low
EAMC vaccine clinic needs volunteers; state, local COVID-19 numbers remain low

  Updated
EAMC Vaccine clinic

A nurse prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine at East Alabama Medical Center’s Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski,

Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.

More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

State, local numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Lee County reported 12 new cases. Macon County had two new cases. Russell County had eight new cases. Tallapoosa County had 14 new cases and Chambers County reported three new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 527,513 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,755 confirmed, 1,785 probable, 3,540 combined

Lee County – 8,794 confirmed, 6,979 probable, 15,773 combined

Macon County – 1,248 confirmed, 337 probable, 1,585 combined

Russell County – 3,247 confirmed, 1,121 probable, 4,368 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,815 confirmed, 1,166 probable, 3,981 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 20, 0

Lee County — 155, 0

Macon County — 22, 0

Russell County — 49, 0

Tallapoosa County — 52, 0

As of Thursday, there have been 10,887 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 121 are from Chambers County, 168 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 149 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccinations available

There have been over one million shots administered statewide since February and over 82,000 locally through the Community Vaccine Clinic run by East Alabama Medical Center.

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

