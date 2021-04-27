EAMC vaccine clinic tops 82,000 shots administered

Local and state COVID-19 numbers continue the slow pace of the last several weeks, as the state’s vaccination drive continues to add recipients.

There have been over 1 million shots administered statewide and over 82,000 locally through the Community Vaccine Clinic run by East Alabama Medical Center.

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

Local numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 359 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Lee County reported 11 new cases. Macon County had eight new cases. Russell County had one new case. Tallapoosa County had seven new cases and Chambers County reported new three cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526,707 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,750 confirmed, 1,786 probable, 3,536 combined