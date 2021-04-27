EAMC vaccine clinic tops 82,000 shots administered

Local and state COVID-19 numbers continue the slow pace of the last several weeks, as the state’s vaccination drive continues to add recipients.
There have been over 1 million shots administered statewide and over 82,000 locally through the Community Vaccine Clinic run by East Alabama Medical Center.
All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.
Local numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 359 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
Lee County reported 11 new cases. Macon County had eight new cases. Russell County had one new case. Tallapoosa County had seven new cases and Chambers County reported new three cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526,707 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday afternoon:
Chambers County – 1,750 confirmed, 1,786 probable, 3,536 combined
Lee County – 8,780 confirmed, 6,962 probable, 15,742 combined
Macon County – 1,244 confirmed, 339 probable, 1,583 combined
Russell County – 3,243 confirmed, 1,103 probable, 4,346 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,806 confirmed, 1,157 probable, 3,963 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 25, 0
Lee County — 160, 1
Macon County — 24, 0
Russell County — 39, 0
Tallapoosa County — 43, 1
As of Thursday, there have been 10,854 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 121 are from Chambers County, 168 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 149 from Tallapoosa County.
Volunteers still needed
Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.
More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Rd. across from Auburn Mall.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.