EAMC virus numbers drop; doctor pushes flu shots

A feared spike in COVID-19 cases after the Labor Day holiday weekend hasn’t materialized yet, at least not at East Alabama Medical Center.

EAMC, which reported a jump of 15 new hospitalizations last week, appears to have leveled off. There were 26 patients hospitalized there with coronavirus Monday, down four from Friday.

Auburn University is expected to release Tuesday its COVID-19 numbers from last week.

All told in Lee County, nine new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported to 3,622 – up nine cases from last week – and 49 deaths since the outbreak began in March.

Chambers County (864 total cases) and Macon County (421) each reported one new case last week.

Flu shots

Another virus threat is about to descend upon Lee County, according to EAMC Chief of Staff Michael Roberts – flu season.