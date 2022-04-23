EAMC visitation returns to 'Green' for first time since start of pandemic

EAMC Visitation returns to “Green Level” for the first time since the start of the pandemic

East Alabama Medical Center has returned visitation to its "Green Level" as COVID-19 transmission is at its lowest level locally since the pandemic began.

The Green Level allows longer visiting hours and doubles the number of visitors allowed in most cases, as compared to Yellow or Red, and is an indicator that there is low COVID-19 transmission in the area.

“We’re excited to be at the Green Level after more than two years in red or yellow,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesperson, in a release last week. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation throughout the pandemic and ask for that continued cooperation as we move to this new phase.”

The changes were implemented last week and are in effect at the EAMC, EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and any other facilities under the East Alabama Health banner.

Current visitation hours during the Green Level are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with quiet hours from 2 to 4 p.m.

For outpatient and inpatient surgeries, as well as all tests and procedures, two visitors are allowed per patient as space permits. The patients in testing areas, pre-op and phase II recovery will be limited to one visitor.

For labor and delivery, two visitors will be allowed at a time and siblings will be able to visit from 5 to 7 p.m. One support visitor is allowed per night.

For hospitalized inpatient units, critical care and the intensive care unit, visitors may rotate two at a time, with four visitors allowed in total per day. For inpatient units, one support visitor is allowed overnight.

In the emergency department, one visitor per patient is allowed and may accompany the patient into the lobby. Lobby visitation might be restricted as needed. Two parents/guardians are allowed to accompany pediatric patients.

In psychiatry, one visitor is allowed per patient during designated visiting hours.