EAMC welcomes drop in COVID-19 patients but expects continued upward trend; Delta variant affecting younger age groups

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped from 72 to 69 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, a day after increasing by more than 16%.

At the same time, the number of COVID patients on ventilators stayed at eight for the second straight day.

The Delta variant of the virus continues to affect younger age groups, as evidenced by a breakdown of hospitalizations in the second half of 2021 compared to hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic through the first half of 2021.

While the 60-79 age group remains the most affected by COVID-19, the percentage hospitalized by the Delta variant has dropped from 48% of all age groups to 37.5%.

The 40-59 age group saw the greatest increase from July through August and during the height of the Delta variant, rising from 24.4% of total hospitalizations to 32%, an increase of 7.6% from March 16, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Ages 25-39 were close behind, rising from 8% of hospitalizations to 15%, an increase of 7%.

The other age group to see an increase was the 0-17 group, which rose from less than 0.1% to 3.5% of hospitalizations.