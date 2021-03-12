EAMC welcomes news of vaccine eligibility expansion

East Alabama Medical Center officials are celebrating the announcement that Alabama is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination in nearly 10 days.

“This is very welcomed news,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “We’re especially pleased that the people with high-risk medical conditions are being added as they are the ones most vulnerable of the remaining populations.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday that starting March 22, ADPH will extend eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include people age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Phase 1c in the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan.

People who fall into the expanded coverage can register for vaccination appointments at www.eastALcovidvaccine.com in preparation for self-scheduling an appointment, Atkinson added.

“In fact, as of 4 p.m. today, there were still time slots available for next Thursday and Friday (March 18 and 19) and the people newly added can sign up for one of those time slots until they run out,” he said.

