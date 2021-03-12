EAMC welcomes news of vaccine eligibility expansion

East Alabama Medical Center officials are celebrating the announcement that Alabama is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination in nearly 10 days.
“This is very welcomed news,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “We’re especially pleased that the people with high-risk medical conditions are being added as they are the ones most vulnerable of the remaining populations.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday that starting March 22, ADPH will extend eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include people age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Phase 1c in the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan.
People who fall into the expanded coverage can register for vaccination appointments at www.eastALcovidvaccine.com in preparation for self-scheduling an appointment, Atkinson added.
“In fact, as of 4 p.m. today, there were still time slots available for next Thursday and Friday (March 18 and 19) and the people newly added can sign up for one of those time slots until they run out,” he said.
EAMC reminds the community that time slots are only added Monday – Friday and most become available at about 8 a.m. each day. If a day is not showing any time slots, that means there are no timeslots available.
EAMC has decided to simply add a listing of “OTHER” to the groups eligible with the addition of so many different groups.
“Anyone whose group was added today can select the “OTHER” category on the registration page,” stated Atkinson. “We may end up adding each new group, but just adding “OTHER” was the fastest way for us to allow people to register right away.”
Hospital numbers
EAMC tallied the second straight day of 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday. Thursday’s and Friday’s hospitalization numbers are up by two from Wednesday’s total.
Additionally, zero patients were on ventilators, according to hospital data.