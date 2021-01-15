EAMC working to vaccinate area teachers, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high

East Alabama Medical Center is working to vaccinate area teachers and school personnel as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high.

EAMC has begun the process of simultaneously vaccinating residents age 75 and older while also working with area schools to provide COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and other personnel, EAMC said in a Friday news release.

EAMC noted that the groups of people age 75 and older and schoolteachers and personnel are being handled separately so the doses and personnel used do not impact others.

The hospital system was able to move to vaccinate the two groups because it was able to include first responders in its initial phase with its employees and physicians. EAMC’s goal is to safely vaccinate as many residents of Lee County and surrounding counties as quickly as possible to contain the virus, limit hospitalizations and deaths, EAMC said.

“There are limited resources available in county health departments, and the burden is increasingly impacting already strained health care systems,” EAMC said in a news release. “However, we’re thankful to see our staff rising to the challenge again to assist the state as much as possible where we can. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work rapidly for the good of the overall area.”