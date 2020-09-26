EAMC working toward news visitation policy as hospitalizations stabilize

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Alabama Medical Center is working on a plan to provide for a limited return of hospital visitations as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hover at about 30.

“We know how important visitation is both for patients and their family members,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “It’s also important for physicians and staff members as it helps with communication regarding the patient’s condition and treatment.”

EAMC implemented its no visitors police on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic reaching Lee County. When the policy was put into place, Lee County had 10 cases of the virus and the hospital had two virus patients hospitalized, the hospital said.

There were 30 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Friday, down from Thursday’s total of 34 and Wednesday’s total of 32. Additionally, three patients required ventilation, according to hospital data.