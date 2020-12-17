EAMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall after matching record

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall after matching its peak number just the day before.

There were 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s total of 62 patients. Additionally, there were six patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

Wednesday’s hospitalization total matched its highest peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which occurred on July 22. Virus hospitalizations at EAMC have been at 42 or higher for 18 of the past 19 days, data shows.

Alabama hospitals were caring for 2,425 COVID-19 patients as of 1 p.m. Thursday, the first time hospitalizations exceeded 2,400 in a day. Hospital officials believe the surge in hospitalizations is tied directly to Thanksgiving and are now worried about the next two holiday weeks.

“Our hospital staff members and physicians have worked hard for nine months with few breaks,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “And they are rightfully tired at this point in the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations peak once again.”

Grill added that people should be practicing extra precautions to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.