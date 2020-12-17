EAMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall after matching record

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall after matching its peak number just the day before.
There were 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s total of 62 patients. Additionally, there were six patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.
Wednesday’s hospitalization total matched its highest peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which occurred on July 22. Virus hospitalizations at EAMC have been at 42 or higher for 18 of the past 19 days, data shows.
Alabama hospitals were caring for 2,425 COVID-19 patients as of 1 p.m. Thursday, the first time hospitalizations exceeded 2,400 in a day. Hospital officials believe the surge in hospitalizations is tied directly to Thanksgiving and are now worried about the next two holiday weeks.
“Our hospital staff members and physicians have worked hard for nine months with few breaks,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “And they are rightfully tired at this point in the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations peak once again.”
Grill added that people should be practicing extra precautions to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“Not only do we need everyone wearing masks, but we ask that they be worn properly, meaning to cover both the mouth and the nose,” she said. “That’s because studies continue to show masks as one of the best tools to use in preventing the spread of the virus.”
The record number of statewide hospitalizations comes shortly after frontline workers began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but the end of the pandemic is still months away.
“While we’re envisioning a light at the end of the tunnel by way of the new vaccines, it will be several months before they are available for the general public,” Grill stated. “The first rounds are for frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents. Therefore, it will probably be the spring or later before the vaccinations begin to make an impact on community spread of the virus.”
Grill asks for the community’s help until the vaccine can make an impact on controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“We have to continue doing what the governor, the state health officer and other medical professionals have been urging us for months—to wear our masks, stay at home when possible and socially distance if we have to go out, and wash our hands regularly,” she said. “This is especially important during the holidays so as to keep yourself and your family and friends safe.”
