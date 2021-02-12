EAMC's vaccine wizard Laura Matthews makes sure no COVID-19 doses go to waste

Laura Matthews lies awake at night worrying if any COVID-19 vaccines will go to waste at East Alabama Medical Center’s Community Vaccine Clinic.
“Money can’t buy what’s in these syringes,” she said. “We could literally be saving a life by that one dose that we saved, that we didn’t have to waste.”
Matthews, who is the director of pharmacy at EAMC, spends hours making spreadsheets and analyzing data to plan out just how much COVID-19 vaccine is needed each day at the clinic.
“There’s a lot of detail involved,” she said. “A lot of spreadsheets with doing the math and projections of who’s coming or factoring all that in.”
Matthews spends most of her days behind a curtain partition at EAMC’s vaccine clinic, keeping track of every vial, syringe and dose. She tracks every expiration time, whether it’s a vaccine vial or a single dose.
“All of our syringes get labeled so that we know exactly when it was drawn up when it expires,” she said. “Even our bags in the refrigerator as they come out of the freezer, they get labels, so we know their expiration date and time so that we don’t waste a single dose. … We save every dose.”
EAMC is using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its clinic. The vaccine must be kept in a negative 80-degree freezer, so it doesn’t expire. From the time the vaccine thaws, it has five days until it expires.
Matthews stores about two days' worth of vaccine at the clinic. Once she pops the top and dilutes a vial, she has six hours to make sure it gets into a patient’s arm.
Knowing each vaccine dose, once diluted, is only good for six hours, Matthews and her team go in each morning with a plan to make sure not a single dose is wasted.
“I can’t do so many early in the morning that they’re going to start to expire before the nurses can administer them,” she explained. “So, we kind of have it spaced out.”
Not only does Matthews make sure no vaccine goes to waste, but she goes the extra mile to make sure she gets every drop of usable vaccine out of each vial that she can.
Each vaccine vial has six doses in it, but the United States government only sends five of its syringes because when vaccine circulation started, the government only expected five doses to come out of each vial. As a result, Matthews had to buy separate syringes and needles to use to make up the extras.
“These have a lot more waste because I have this connection point,” Matthews said while holding up one of the syringes she had to purchase. “If I use these, I can’t get six doses. So, I have to use half of these and half of these in order to get my six doses because that extra dose is for somebody’s grandma that needs this dose and it’s important. So, we go the extra mile to make sure we’re getting every dose possible because it’s that important.”
One of Matthews’ biggest challenges is making sure she has the right amount of doses each day, but EAMC’s vaccine appointment scheduling system helps make it a little bit easier despite software hiccups in the beginning.
“Basically, we’ve estimated low so that we wouldn’t have too many because I don’t want to waste them,” Matthews explained. “Then at the end of the day, if we have to make an additional vial, I’ve got some extras, say, that I would use for tomorrow and are already ready and I can pull from that and replace those this afternoon so I can continue making them if we have more patients than we have doses.”
One thing Matthews also does that has earned her the title of vaccine wizard is managing the hospital’s second dose inventory. EAMC is currently holding second doses for its patients. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine must get a second dose of the vaccine three weeks after the first dose. Matthews is one of the key players in making sure the hospital’s supply doesn’t run out.
“She’s a wizard inventory manager and I absolutely believe she does lay awake at night worrying about this,” said Bruce Zartman, EAMC’s vice president of support systems. “It’s so important and you cannot run out of that second dose.”
Matthews understands that she is playing an important role in the fight against COVID-19 despite not always being able to see the full picture of her efforts.
“I think we’re too close to it to see the gravity of it,” she said. “When I sent my 83-year-old father-in-law a picture of the first vaccines that came, he cried and he said, 'Y’all are too close, but you don’t have any idea what an impact this is making.' He’s been cooped up for months and months in his house and we’re giving him back his life by vaccinating him.
She also knows that all the hours spent working and late nights spent worrying are worth it.
“I know the difference that EAMC makes in every decision we make every day is about taking care of our patients and our community, and so to me this was just an extension of that,” Matthews said. “But it is something that makes the time and effort and hours that we put in totally worth it to know that we are making a difference in our community.”