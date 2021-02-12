EAMC's vaccine wizard Laura Matthews makes sure no COVID-19 doses go to waste

Matthews stores about two days' worth of vaccine at the clinic. Once she pops the top and dilutes a vial, she has six hours to make sure it gets into a patient’s arm.

Knowing each vaccine dose, once diluted, is only good for six hours, Matthews and her team go in each morning with a plan to make sure not a single dose is wasted.

“I can’t do so many early in the morning that they’re going to start to expire before the nurses can administer them,” she explained. “So, we kind of have it spaced out.”

Not only does Matthews make sure no vaccine goes to waste, but she goes the extra mile to make sure she gets every drop of usable vaccine out of each vial that she can.

Each vaccine vial has six doses in it, but the United States government only sends five of its syringes because when vaccine circulation started, the government only expected five doses to come out of each vial. As a result, Matthews had to buy separate syringes and needles to use to make up the extras.