The East Alabama Arts Association set out to bring local artists and artists from around the world to the stage for its 2023-24 performance series.

Phillip Preston, director of East Alabama Arts Association, said for the past 35 years they’ve brought high quality performances from all over the world to Opelika and he’s looking forward to another successful season of performances. On Wednesday, Preston announced the lineup for the 2023-2024 performance series.

“This is the first time where we’re actually matching our visiting artists and those local groups here that have been working hard and are very talented,” Preston said. “We’re combing both elements, the visiting artist and our local groups, on stage.”

For example, the East Alabama Community Band will be playing with the Canadian Brass and the East Alabama Civic Chorale will sing with the King’s Singers. Broadway performer Mandy Gonzalez will also have a spotlight performance with Opelika High School Ovations and the Opelika High Theatre Society.

Preston said this is something that has never been done before, and the original idea came from the visiting groups the EAAA has worked with. Many of these groups told Preston that they had some music they’d like to share and perform together with the local groups.

Before the official start of the performance series, Preston said the EAAA will be bringing back the play “We’ll Meet Again: A New American Musical,” which features the story of Henry Stern, who became known as Mr. Opelika.

Stern and his close family escaped Nazi Germany in 1937 and settled in Opelika. For more than 60 years, Stern continued to search the United States for other relatives who survived the Holocaust.

After watching the production that came to Opelika last year, Auburn University men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl and his wife, Brandy, initiated conversations to design a statewide tour for the play.

“That night, we were treated to something we really weren’t expecting,” Pearl said in the release. “We laughed and we cried. We enjoyed the music and the dancing. We were filled with great pride and happiness about the greatest country in the world that we love so dearly.”

The play “We’ll Meet Again,” will come to the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The next performance will be shown at the Gogue Center in Auburn on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. This will kick off the statewide tour.

“We think it is important for other people to see the show with their families,” said Pearl. “We want as many middle and high school students as possible to experience this production, so that others can laugh and cry and be moved and inspired by the music, the story, and the dancing—just like Brandy and I were.”

Performance series lineup

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience – Oct. 17

This multimedia performance will feature video projections of Johnny Cash singing his greatest hits accompanied by a live band and by live singers. The performance will bring the songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage.

“This brand new concert experience will bring my father and his music back to fans all around the world,” John Carter Cash said in the release from EAAA.

Sacred Spaces? – Nov. 9

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, from Denver, Colorado, and New Orleans Jazz Orchestra have put together a performance featuring video, narration, dancing and music that considers what “sacred spaces mean to us in our spiritual growth, our gathering together, in seeking comfort and finding safety,” the release said. The African-American dance ensemble was prompted to create this piece after recent church fires across Louisiana.

Brian Stokes Mitchell – Dec. 5

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has performed on Broadway, television, film and in concerts with renowned conductors and orchestras across the country. He has performed a variety of genres including jazz, opera, pop, country and musical theater. He’ll be bringing his talents to perform in Opelika on Dec. 5.

Canadian Brass – Jan. 25

Canadian Brass has an international reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, according to the release. The brass quintet was started in 1970. Canadian Brass shows a range in style from Baroque to Dixieland tunes. The ensemble will also feature East Alabama Arts Community Band on stage in a special spotlight performance.

The King’s Singers – Feb. 24

This a cappella group has been singing on the world’s greatest stages for over 50 years. They are known for their technique, versatility and skill in performance, the release said. The King’s Singers honor their origins in the British choral tradition while also pushing boundaries with different styles and genres. The a cappella group will also feature the East Alabama Arts Civic Chorale on stage in a special spotlight performance.

The Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra – March 4

Founded in 1892, the Sofia Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Bulgaria, represents a wide range of Bulgaria’s classical and contemporary musical traditions. The group has collaborated with numerous legendary conductors and has performed in major cities around the world.

Jonathan Dely with his All-Star Jazz Band – April 3

The EAAA release describes Dely as “one of the jazz world’s most exciting new trumpeters.” The solo trumpet artist declined a full-time banking position on Wall Street to pursue his love of music and performing on stage.

Mandy Gonzalez in concert – May 2

Broadway performer Mandy Gonzalez plans to sing hit songs from “Wicked” and “Hamilton.” Gonzalez’s Broadway career includes roles as Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” Elphaba in “Wicked,” and Nina Rosario in “In the Heights.” The Opelika High School Ovations and Opelika High Theatre Society will be featured on stage in a special spotlight performance.

To purchase tickets or subscription packages, visit the East Alabama Arts Association's website or call 334-749-8105 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.