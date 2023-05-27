Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

East Alabama Arts’ new Open Book group will put on two summer productions, a reading adapted from Doug Segrest’s “A Storm Came Up” book and the dark comedy “Just A Giant Cinderella.”

The productions are free to the public, but donations will be accepted. The first staged reading will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. while the dark comedy has been scheduled for June 22 at 7 p.m.

Kristy Meanor casted the members of Open Book for the reading of “A Storm Came Up,” which will be an adaptation of Segrest’s novel. The play made its debut at Wetumpka Depot this year. It’s currently a finalist for the American Association of Community Theatre Fest 2023 and will be performed at nationals on June 11.

Meanor and Segrest will be coming to watch the production in Opelika, which will be their first time seeing another group read their play. They’ll also share their story behind adapting the novel.

The second production will feature the play written and performed by Martina Schabron, “Just A Giant Cinderella.”

“Described as a dark comedy about dying (almost) to fit in, Martina’s play explores the challenges of mental illness with an abundance of humor,” the East Alabama Arts said.

Melaine Bennett, a leader of the Open Book group, said that she hopes these stage readings will drive more community interest in the Open Book group.

She is also in the process of planning writing workshops in the fall. Open Book will begin reading plays Wednesday nights again starting next January. More productions will also be planned for the summer of 2024.

The East Alabama Arts established the Open Book group in early 2023 to create a space for community theater artists and enthusiasts to come together to read and discuss plays.

Bennett and Steve Bice, the leaders of the new Open Book, started holding meetings once a week from January to March where they read about four plays with the members including, “Water Spirits,” by Alicia Kester, which will have a staged reading performance in Auburn on June 8.

“Our goals through Open Book is to read the plays, talk about the plays, encourage people to read plays themselves, but really also to take a look at new work,” Bennett said. “And we want people to think about telling their own stories or writing plays themselves.”

Bennett has been involved with theater and acting most of her life. She’s worked in theaters across the country as a fundraiser and manager. She began acting again when she returned to Opelika. She recently completed two short films in Atlanta — “People” and “Guacamania!”

After working on a local production with Bice, associate artistic director of Auburn Area Community Theatre, they developed the idea for Open Book and together they made it happen.