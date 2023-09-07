With a new concert season approaching, the East Alabama Civic Chorale has invited passionate, experienced singers to join the group.

Sponsored by the East Alabama Arts Association, The East Alabama Civic Chorale is a 60-voice volunteer organization that presents two concerts a year.

Dale Peterson, the music director of the Civic Chorale, said there are openings for all voice parts, but they are especially in need of tenors and basses.

The only requirement to join the chorale is to have prior experience singing in a choir. Peterson said there won’t be any auditions to join the group. Membership dues are $50 a year, but there is no membership cost for students.

“People can join by attending the first rehearsal. If they cannot attend the first rehearsal, they should try to join no later than the third rehearsal,” Peterson said in an email.

Rehearsals for the 2023-24 season will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Rehearsals will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Southside Center for the Arts on Glenn Street in Opelika.

“We are always excited to begin a new season,” Peterson said. “During the summer, we do not rehearse and members are ready to join again with their friends and neighbors in singing!”

The Civic Chorale will start preparing for the Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The chorale sings a wide variety of literature both sacred and secular, according to the EACC.

This year’s Christmas concert will include works by Handel, Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, John Rutter, John Trotta and Dan Forrest. The song selection includes “The First Noel,” “What Sweeter Music,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Believe” from the “Polar Express.” The performance will conclude with Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

For more information about the East Alabama Civic Chorale, visit the East Alabama Arts website or contact Dale Peterson at dalepeterson@charter.net.