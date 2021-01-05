East Alabama counties see large increase in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

East Alabama counties saw a large increase in new reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday due to a delay in testing and reporting to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) because of the holiday weekend.

ADPH reported 62 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 112 in Lee County, 16 in Macon County, 25 in Russell County and 46 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

Chambers County – 1,375 confirmed, 1,099 probable, 2,229 combined

Lee County – 6,333 confirmed, 4,432 probable, 10,765 combined

Macon County – 864 confirmed, 177 probable, 1,041 combined

Russell County – 2,371 confirmed, 532 probable, 2,903 combined

Tallapoosa County – 1,734 confirmed, 730 probable, 2,464 combined

Lee County is averaging about 91 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties. The county was averaging about 50 new cases per day one month ago, according to ADPH data.

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days: