East Alabama counties see large increase in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

East Alabama counties saw a large increase in new reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday due to a delay in testing and reporting to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) because of the holiday weekend.
ADPH reported 62 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 112 in Lee County, 16 in Macon County, 25 in Russell County and 46 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,375 confirmed, 1,099 probable, 2,229 combined
- Lee County – 6,333 confirmed, 4,432 probable, 10,765 combined
- Macon County – 864 confirmed, 177 probable, 1,041 combined
- Russell County – 2,371 confirmed, 532 probable, 2,903 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,734 confirmed, 730 probable, 2,464 combined
Lee County is averaging about 91 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties. The county was averaging about 50 new cases per day one month ago, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 23
- Macon County — 9
- Russell County — 21
- Tallapoosa County — 18
ADPH reported 5,498 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, as well as 3,604 confirmed cases and 1,894 probable cases. There were 305,090 confirmed cases and 74,503 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 379,593 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
There were 4,266 confirmed deaths and 620 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Monday, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,266 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 24 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 620 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, six from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.