East Alabama counties see much lower COVID-19 cases to end February than they began with

East Alabama counties ended February with significantly lower new COVID-19 cases than it began the month with.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 92 new combined COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties from Feb. 26 – 28, the last three days of the month.
The department reported 494 virus cases among the counties in the first three days of February, a difference of 402 cases when compared to the last three days of the month, data shows.
Of the 92 new cases, 10 were from Chambers County, 41 from Lee County, three from Macon County, 20 from Russell County and 18 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:
- Chambers County – 1,700 confirmed, 1,713 probable, 3,413 combined
- Lee County – 8,370 confirmed, 6,597 probable, 14,967 combined
- Macon County – 1,109 confirmed, 311 probable, 1,420 combined
- Russell County – 3,132 confirmed, 917 probable, 4,049 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,658 confirmed, 930 probable, 3,588 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:
- Chambers County — 7
- Lee County — 24
- Macon County — 4
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 12
ADPH reported 517 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 408 confirmed cases and 109 probable cases. There were 386,933 confirmed cases and 106,836 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 493,769 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Monday, there have been 7,789 confirmed deaths and 2,142 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,789 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 70 are from Chambers County, 96 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 22 from Russell County and 125 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,142 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 57 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.