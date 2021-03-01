East Alabama counties see much lower COVID-19 cases to end February than they began with

East Alabama counties ended February with significantly lower new COVID-19 cases than it began the month with.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 92 new combined COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties from Feb. 26 – 28, the last three days of the month.

The department reported 494 virus cases among the counties in the first three days of February, a difference of 402 cases when compared to the last three days of the month, data shows.

Of the 92 new cases, 10 were from Chambers County, 41 from Lee County, three from Macon County, 20 from Russell County and 18 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:

Chambers County – 1,700 confirmed, 1,713 probable, 3,413 combined

Lee County – 8,370 confirmed, 6,597 probable, 14,967 combined

Macon County – 1,109 confirmed, 311 probable, 1,420 combined

Russell County – 3,132 confirmed, 917 probable, 4,049 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,658 confirmed, 930 probable, 3,588 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday: