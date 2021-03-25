East Alabama COVID-19 case numbers remain steady

The number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remained steady Thursday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 22 in Lee County, three in Macon County, three in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County Wednesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:

Chambers County – 1,728 confirmed, 1,750 probable, 3,478 combined

Lee County – 8,575 confirmed, 6,780 probable, 15,355 combined

Macon County – 1,204 confirmed, 323 probable, 1,527 combined

Russell County – 3,204 confirmed, 997 probable, 4,201 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,732 confirmed, 1,109 probable, 3,841 combined

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:

Chambers County — 3

Lee County — 18

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 13

ADPH reported 427 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, including 307 confirmed cases and 120 probable cases. There were 399,818 confirmed cases and 113,320 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.