East Alabama COVID-19 case numbers remain steady

The number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remained steady Thursday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 22 in Lee County, three in Macon County, three in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County Wednesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:
- Chambers County – 1,728 confirmed, 1,750 probable, 3,478 combined
- Lee County – 8,575 confirmed, 6,780 probable, 15,355 combined
- Macon County – 1,204 confirmed, 323 probable, 1,527 combined
- Russell County – 3,204 confirmed, 997 probable, 4,201 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,732 confirmed, 1,109 probable, 3,841 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
- Chambers County — 3
- Lee County — 18
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 13
ADPH reported 427 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, including 307 confirmed cases and 120 probable cases. There were 399,818 confirmed cases and 113,320 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 513,138 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Thursday, there have been 8,280 confirmed deaths and 2,224 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,280 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 75 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 25 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,224 probable deaths, 41 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.