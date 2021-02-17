East Alabama COVID-19 death toll rises Wednesday

Many east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death tolls rise on Wednesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Chambers County, three in Lee County, one in Macon County and two in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. The department also reported three probable deaths in Chambers County, one in Lee County, one in Macon County and one in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
As of Wednesday, there have been 7,324 confirmed deaths and 2,022 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,324 reported deaths in Alabama, 68 are from Chambers County, 88 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 21 from Russell County and 122 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,022 probable deaths, 30 are from Chambers County, 53 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, nine from Russell County and 15 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported six new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 51 in Lee County, six in Macon County, seven in Russell County and 16 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,670 confirmed, 1,668 probable, 3,338 combined
- Lee County – 8,234 confirmed, 6,450 probable, 14,684 combined
- Macon County – 1,080 confirmed, 301 probable, 1,381 combined
- Russell County – 3,083 confirmed, 870 probable, 3,953 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,557 confirmed, 901 probable, 3,458 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days as of Thursday:
- Chambers County — 8
- Lee County — 47
- Macon County — 5
- Russell County — 11
- Tallapoosa County — 13
ADPH reported 679 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 416 confirmed cases and 263 probable cases. There were 378,785 confirmed cases and 104,382 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 483,167 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.