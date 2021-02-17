East Alabama COVID-19 death toll rises Wednesday

Many east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death tolls rise on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Chambers County, three in Lee County, one in Macon County and two in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. The department also reported three probable deaths in Chambers County, one in Lee County, one in Macon County and one in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

As of Wednesday, there have been 7,324 confirmed deaths and 2,022 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 7,324 reported deaths in Alabama, 68 are from Chambers County, 88 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 21 from Russell County and 122 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,022 probable deaths, 30 are from Chambers County, 53 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, nine from Russell County and 15 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported six new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 51 in Lee County, six in Macon County, seven in Russell County and 16 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday: