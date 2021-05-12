East Alabama COVID-19 numbers remain low

East Alabama’s new COVID-19 infection numbers remain low, keeping in line with reporting from recent weeks.
Lee County reported five new cases Wednesday. Russell County had 10 new cases. Tallapoosa County had three new cases. Chambers County reported two new cases and Macon County reported one new case, all according to Bamatracker.com.
Overall, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 347 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday, running the statewide total up to 531.751 since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
The overall numbers in east Alabama, as of Wednesday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,775 confirmed, 1,800 probable, 3,575 combined
Lee County – 8,857 confirmed, 7,030 probable, 15,887 combined
Macon County – 1,252 confirmed, 345 probable, 1,597 combined
Russell County – 3,273 confirmed, 1,152 probable, 4,425 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,851 confirmed, 1,175 probable, 4,026 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 28, 2
Lee County — 103, 1
Macon County — 15, 0
Russell County — 40, 0
Tallapoosa County — 59, 1
As of Wednesday, there have been 10,997 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 171 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.
EAMC clinic hours to change soon
Citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama There are 300 time slots per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.
The Community Vaccine Clinic needs volunteers. It will shift to afternoon hours on May 24 – 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.
Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.