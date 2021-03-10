East Alabama COVID-19 trend continues downward

East Alabama counties are continuing to see a downward trend in the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during a two-week period.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported five new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 22 in Lee County, five in Macon County, seven in Russell County and 15 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s number of new COVID-19 cases continues to show a downward trend in the average number of new cases reported in the area.

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:

Chambers County — 4

Lee County — 18

Macon County — 6

Russell County — 6

Tallapoosa County — 9

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Feb. 28:

Chambers County — 7

Lee County — 24

Macon County — 4

Russell County — 8

Tallapoosa County — 12

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday: