East Alabama COVID-19 trend continues downward

East Alabama counties are continuing to see a downward trend in the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during a two-week period.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported five new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 22 in Lee County, five in Macon County, seven in Russell County and 15 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s number of new COVID-19 cases continues to show a downward trend in the average number of new cases reported in the area.
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County — 4
- Lee County — 18
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 6
- Tallapoosa County — 9
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Feb. 28:
- Chambers County — 7
- Lee County — 24
- Macon County — 4
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 12
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,710 confirmed, 1,728 probable, 3,438 combined
- Lee County – 8,456 confirmed, 6,652 probable, 15,108 combined
- Macon County – 1,176 confirmed, 310 probable, 1,486 combined
- Russell County – 3,170 confirmed, 932 probable, 4,102 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,709 confirmed, 951 probable, 3,660 combined
ADPH reported 524 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, including 478 confirmed cases and 46 probable cases. There were 393,278 confirmed cases and 108,120 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 501,398 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Wednesday, there have been 8,035 confirmed deaths and 2,187 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,035 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 72 are from Chambers County, 100 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,187 probable deaths, 41 are from Chambers County, 61 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.