East Alabama Health's new Breast Health Center expands care available near AU campus

The closest such comprehensive facility before the Breast Health Center opened was the Montgomery Breast Center, according to Johnson. State health officials will be visiting later in the week to survey the new space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the Auburn Medical Pavilion on Monday featuring EAH President Laura Grill and Dr. Cynthia Lorino, who will serve as the breast imaging specialist for the Breast Health Center.

“When we first talked with Dr. Lorino, she had a vision and we had a vision,” Grill told an audience of EAH and community leaders. “We’ve still got room to expand upstairs, and we’re excited about that.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Auburn Chamber of Commerce President Anna Hovey were among those in attendance who helped cut the ribbon.

“East Alabama Health is doing their due diligence, and they understand that our community is really growing and a facility like this makes a lot of sense,” Anders told the Opelika-Auburn News. “It’s really going to bring health care closer to all the students on campus, closer to the growth area of Auburn which is the northern part of our sector and it’s just a tremendous asset for our community.”

The launch of the Breast Health Center marks the second phase of the Auburn Medical Pavilion’s opening this year at 900 Camp Auburn Road. EAH said it will open the East Alabama Ambulatory Surgery Center next month on the building’s second floor, offering four surgical and four endoscopy suites.