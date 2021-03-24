East Alabama's daily COVID-19 case numbers remain low despite the addition of delayed results

The trend in the low number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama continued Wednesday after the state health department updated its case-tracking dashboard following technical difficulties Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported technical issues Tuesday regarding its COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, causing the dashboard to not fully update until Wednesday.

“All of today’s (Tuesday) cases have not been reported into the system, and case counts will be higher once the issue is resolved,” ADPH said Tuesday. “The corrected numbers will not be displayed until tomorrow (Wednesday). Thus, cases on March 23, 2021, will be artificially lower and those reported on March 24, 2021, will be higher, as they will contain data from both days.”

ADPH reported two new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 39 in Lee County, five in Macon County, six in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County Wednesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday: