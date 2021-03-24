East Alabama's daily COVID-19 case numbers remain low despite the addition of delayed results

The trend in the low number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama continued Wednesday after the state health department updated its case-tracking dashboard following technical difficulties Tuesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported technical issues Tuesday regarding its COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, causing the dashboard to not fully update until Wednesday.
“All of today’s (Tuesday) cases have not been reported into the system, and case counts will be higher once the issue is resolved,” ADPH said Tuesday. “The corrected numbers will not be displayed until tomorrow (Wednesday). Thus, cases on March 23, 2021, will be artificially lower and those reported on March 24, 2021, will be higher, as they will contain data from both days.”
ADPH reported two new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 39 in Lee County, five in Macon County, six in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County Wednesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,726 confirmed, 1,745 probable, 3,471 combined
- Lee County – 8,563 confirmed, 6,770 probable, 15,333 combined
- Macon County – 1,201 confirmed, 324 probable, 1,525 combined
- Russell County – 3,205 confirmed, 995 probable, 4,200 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,734 confirmed, 1,109 probable, 3,843 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County — 3
- Lee County — 17
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 13
ADPH reported 922 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, including 634 confirmed cases and 288 probable cases. There were 399,511 confirmed cases and 113,200 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 512,711 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Wednesday, there have been 8,266 confirmed deaths and 2,221 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,266 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 74 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,221 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.