East Glenn Avenue lane closure starting at 8 a.m. Monday

There will be a lane closure on East Glenn Avenue starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
A portion of the eastbound lane on East Glenn Avenue will close on Monday, June 7 at Indian Hill Road while a turn lane is constructed into the Glenn project. Traffic control measures will be in place to help motorists navigate the closure.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Work is expected to take about two weeks, according to a City of Auburn press release.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and take alternate routes to avoid delays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Abby Driggers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today