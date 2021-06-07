 Skip to main content
East Glenn Avenue lane closure starting at 8 a.m. Monday
Moores Mill work (copy)

A portion of East Glenn Avenue will be closed for construction for about two weeks starting at 8 a.m. June 7, 2021. 

 Opelika-Auburn News File Photo

There will be a lane closure on East Glenn Avenue starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

A portion of the eastbound lane on East Glenn Avenue will close on Monday, June 7 at Indian Hill Road while a turn lane is constructed into the Glenn project. Traffic control measures will be in place to help motorists navigate the closure.

Work is expected to take about two weeks, according to a City of Auburn press release.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and take alternate routes to avoid delays.

