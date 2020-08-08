'Eat, drink, putt': Country Club of Auburn opens in Auburn

Davis was able to add a second bar, located outside, during the extra time he had due to COVID-19 and he was still able to accomplish his original goal: open before the Masters.

The concept

Davis built the Country Club of Auburn on the idea of “eat, drink, putt.”

“We wanted to do the eat, drink, putt is kind of the importance where one, we’re a restaurant, two, we’re a bar and three, we happen to have a course and all those are themed and aligned with a country club feel and kind of a golf feel,” he said. “I wanted to create something that you could spend more than an hour somewhere with a group of friends and be able to enjoy it.”

The food is the most important thing to the business. The food is scratch-made and is all $18 and under, a play on the 18 holes on a typical golf course.

“It’s staple items that you’d find on a nicer country club menu,” Davis said. “Our goal is to be inclusive.”

People have the option of either ordering counter service from the grill window or bar, or they could go outside and order from one of the cart servers. The bar is also expansive in both cost and options.