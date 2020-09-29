Ebb and flow for COVID-19 hospitalizations, reported new and probable cases

East Alabama Medical Center COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to ebb and flow throughout the weekend.
There were 35 virus patients hospitalization on Monday, up three from Sunday’s total of 32 patients and up eight from Saturday’s total of 27 patients, according to hospital data.
Additionally, there were five COVID-19 patients on ventilators on Monday.
Auburn City Schools
The number of new reported COVID-19 cases within Auburn City Schools is holding steady.
The school system reported six cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) during the week of Sept. 21-25. An additional 41 students and staff members were quarantined due to potential close-contact exposure, Auburn City Schools said in a Sunday news release.
Last week’s numbers were similar to the previous week’s numbers. Auburn City Schools reported six confirmed virus cases during the week of Sept. 14-18. An additional 30 students and staff members were quarantined during the same timeframe due to potential close-contact exposure.
Auburn City Schools continues to ask parents and guardians of students to be the first line of defense against the spread of COVID-19 by screening their student(s) daily for virus symptoms.
Local numbers
There were relatively few new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama counties during the weekend, according to the ADPH.
Chambers County reported four confirmed cases and two probable cases on Sunday and four confirmed cases on Saturday. Lee County added 18 confirmed cases and five probable cases on Sunday and 30 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to ADPH.
Russell County added two confirmed cases Sunday and three confirmed cases on Saturday. Tallapoosa County added two confirmed cases and one probable case on Sunday and four confirmed cases on Sunday.
Macon County added only three new cases on Saturday, ADPH data shows.
Lee County is averaging about 28 new virus cases per day during the past week when looking at the total number of confirmed and probable cases, according to Bama Tracker, an online Alabama COVID-19 database.
There were 3,896 confirmed cases and 2,049 probable cases for a combined total of 5,945 cases in Lee County as of Monday night.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 898 confirmed, 274 probable, 1,172 combined
- Macon County – 432 confirmed, 51 probable, 483 combined
- Russell County – 1,655 confirmed, 110 probable, 1,765 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 990 confirmed, 176 probable, 1,166 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 5
- Lee County – 33
- Macon County — 1
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 4
There were 136,055 confirmed cases, 16,928 probable cases and 2,364 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Monday night, according to ADPH. The combined total of virus cases in the state was 152,983.
Of the 2,364 reported deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 49 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County.
