Ebb and flow for COVID-19 hospitalizations, reported new and probable cases

Local numbers

There were relatively few new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama counties during the weekend, according to the ADPH.

Chambers County reported four confirmed cases and two probable cases on Sunday and four confirmed cases on Saturday. Lee County added 18 confirmed cases and five probable cases on Sunday and 30 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to ADPH.

Russell County added two confirmed cases Sunday and three confirmed cases on Saturday. Tallapoosa County added two confirmed cases and one probable case on Sunday and four confirmed cases on Sunday.

Macon County added only three new cases on Saturday, ADPH data shows.

Lee County is averaging about 28 new virus cases per day during the past week when looking at the total number of confirmed and probable cases, according to Bama Tracker, an online Alabama COVID-19 database.

There were 3,896 confirmed cases and 2,049 probable cases for a combined total of 5,945 cases in Lee County as of Monday night.

The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties: