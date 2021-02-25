100 Black Men of America to host remote-learning training session for children and parents

The purpose of the training session was to help both parents and students better adapt to virtual education during the COVID era when so many students are learning from home, Grubbs said, and they decided to host the event a second time after their first session in December 2020.

“We’re really trying to reach out to the community and offer this type of virtual technology training for our young kids that are struggling and parents that are struggling with trying to navigate this remote learning that they might not be familiar with and can be intimidated by,” Grubbs said.

The training session will be taught by Grubbs as well as teachers from Southern Union State Community College and will cover not only the technology aspects of remote learning but tips on how to create a home environment conducive to online learning, as well as remote learning etiquette.

“It’s helping not only the students understand what things can impact their remote learning experience, but the parents as well,” Grubbs said.

As of Wednesday, Grubbs said there were about 15 spots left for the course this Saturday, and each participant would be given $25 to attend in order to encourage participation.