'A long time coming': Opelika High School celebrates the Class of 2021

In 11 socially-distanced rows, the seniors donned their black robes, caps and regalia as family and friends cheered, held up posters and spirited balloons in the stadium bleachers.

Row by row, the roll call of seniors and awarding of diplomas kick-started a string of cheers and thumbs-up from both classmates and family and friends. A few seniors wiped back tears after turning their tassel.

“This has been a long time coming,” Libby Gaberlavaga, who will be attending Southern Union Community College in the fall with plans to major in nursing. “I am so excited to finally be here.”

Candance Davis, who will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham with plans to major in business, agreed.

“A lot of us were worried if we would even have a graduation,” Davis said. “I’m so glad we are.”

Attending Southern Union Community College with plans to major in mechanical engineering, Jaylen Moore says he is thankful for teachers like history teacher Mallory Mitchell for being there for his class.

Stephy Valencia, attending Southern Union Community College in the fall with plans to major in nursing, said the seniors are a “close-knit” group that she will miss as each student goes onto the next phase of their lives.