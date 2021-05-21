'A long time coming': Opelika High School celebrates the Class of 2021

For the Opelika High School Class of 2021, Friday night’s graduation ceremony capped a year full of overcoming hardships as the pandemic spread across the globe. But even still, the graduates remained thankful.
Student Government Association President Mackenzie Ford kicked off the 7 p.m. ceremony with a challenge of appreciation to the approximately 250 seniors graduating in Bulldog Stadium in Opelika Friday evening.
“I’m honored to be addressing you tonight,” Ford said in near tears. “What a blessing it is to be surrounded by friends, family, faculty and staff for an in-person ceremony.”
The crowd gave her a round of applause, and a chance for a breath.
“We have been told to trust that all the change we have experienced is for the best, even if it’s not what we want at the moment,” she said.
The landscape of graduations across the nation changed from two years ago, to even last year’s May 23, 2020, celebration, when Opelika High hosted six graduation sessions, which started at 8:30 a.m. and ended around 3 p.m.
Opelika High School junior and emissary Vera Smith-T said Friday evening’s ceremony is a special night, as she helped usher the approximately 650 graduates into the school’s stage before walking into Bulldog Stadium.
In 11 socially-distanced rows, the seniors donned their black robes, caps and regalia as family and friends cheered, held up posters and spirited balloons in the stadium bleachers.
Row by row, the roll call of seniors and awarding of diplomas kick-started a string of cheers and thumbs-up from both classmates and family and friends. A few seniors wiped back tears after turning their tassel.
“This has been a long time coming,” Libby Gaberlavaga, who will be attending Southern Union Community College in the fall with plans to major in nursing. “I am so excited to finally be here.”
Candance Davis, who will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham with plans to major in business, agreed.
“A lot of us were worried if we would even have a graduation,” Davis said. “I’m so glad we are.”
Attending Southern Union Community College with plans to major in mechanical engineering, Jaylen Moore says he is thankful for teachers like history teacher Mallory Mitchell for being there for his class.
Stephy Valencia, attending Southern Union Community College in the fall with plans to major in nursing, said the seniors are a “close-knit” group that she will miss as each student goes onto the next phase of their lives.
“We’ve grown up with one another,” Valencia said, looking at the group in front of her. “It’s bittersweet.”