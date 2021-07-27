A-zone parking pass, unlimited meal plan, camping gear and lunch with President Gogue? Auburn students could win these if they get vaccinated

In an effort to encourage students to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, Auburn University has launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes for fully vaccinated students enrolled in the fall 2021 semester, the university announced Monday.
Prizes for individual students include an A-zone parking pass for the semester, an unlimited meal plan, 25 meal swipes for Central Dining or Tiger Zone, a Campus Rec Group Fitness semester pass, a weekender camping package for two (includes a two-person tent, two sleeping bags with pads, one backpack, one burner stove and cook set), a weekender water sports package for two (two standup paddleboards or kayaks, two PFDs, two paddles), a $1,000 scholarship, priority class registration, a lunch for four with President Jay Gogue and a VIP graduation parking pass and free regalia.
Prizes will also be given out to student organizations, including a free Student Center Ballroom reservation, a free Student Act Ballroom reservation, free food truck meal, free spray tans for the organization, a catered meal, a Samford Hall Clock Tower tour, and customized gear including Under Armour apparel, sweatshirts and hoodies, and Yeti cups and coolers.
To register for the prizes, students must have received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must provide proof of their vaccination status in order to receive their prizes.
While registering, students can name up to five student organizations for which they are a member in order to determine which organization is eligible to receive prizes. If chosen to receive a prize, the student organization must have members be able to present proof of their vaccination status.
The Auburn University Department of Student Affairs will randomly select winners and contact them through their student emails over the course of the fall semester. To claim their prizes, students must present their vaccination cards within seven days of when the emails are sent.