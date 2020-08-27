About 4 percent of Auburn University students tested positive for COVID-19 during re-entry testing

“Not unlike other campuses throughout the nation, Auburn anticipated that its COVID-19 positive case numbers would likely increase as students returned for the fall semester,” Kam said. “The majority of students who tested positive had not attended any in-person classes, and the few who did were all wearing masks and had been socially distancing.”

Kam added that no hospitalizations were required among the new cases reported.

“We will closely monitor the number of positive cases in a proactive way that helps guide university policy with the health and well-being of the Auburn community always the top priority,” Kam said.

The university also announced Tuesday night it is limiting all in-person gatherings to no more than 50 people. Bobby Woodard, senior vice president of Student Affairs, asks for students to do their part in helping keep the school’s COVID-19 numbers down.

“If we are going to preserve on-campus education, we have to be all-in, both on and off campus," Woodard said. "One night out in a crowd is not worth the potential consequences the entire campus will face if the virus continues to spread in our community. We must be vigilant in doing our part for the common good. This will not be forever.”