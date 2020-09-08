 Skip to main content
ACS budget up for approval Tuesday
Auburn City Schools' 2020-21 budget will be up for approval Tuesday. 

The district's board of education held two budget hearings last week at Auburn Junior High School on the $85.9 million plan, which must be submitted to state education officials by Sept. 15, according to district Finance Director Liz Springer.

Springer told the board in August that the budget should allow the district to maintain a 15-to-1 student-teacher ratio in elementary and secondary classrooms overall, and maintain a general fund balance of just over $19 million (three months’ overhead, in keeping with national accounting standards).

Still, Springer stressed the budget was put together with conservative assumptions — including a projected 12% drop in sales tax collections, and a $1.9 million drop in state aid.

“With COVID-19, there’s a lot of unknown out there,” Springer told board members.

Springer said the school district expects $31.4 million in direct aid from the city of Auburn ($16.5 million) and the special schools sales tax ($14.9 million), with the rest from annual state and federal funding.

The agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting, set for 6 p.m. at Auburn Junior High School, can be found at simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=2052&amp;MID=12870.

