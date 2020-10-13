ACS parents continue to raise concerns over Edgenuity

Parents of students continued to raise concerns over their children's frustrations with Edgenuity, a vendor employed by Auburn City Schools to provide remote education, at the district’s board of education meeting Tuesday night.

Auburn resident Tina Hooks asked the board how grades in Edgenuity would translate to actual grades for students at ACS, and said she wanted more student-teacher interaction when using the program, especially when students have questions on their assignments.

“Is Auburn City Schools taking action to improve instruction and communication with their remote eighth and 12th graders? It’s pretty quiet where we are,” Tina Hooks said. “I’m seeing lots of problems with the validity and reliability of Edgenuity in terms of teaching practices and assessment practices.”

Auburn resident Kermit Farmer echoed the concerns, and said he knew of several children who cried from frustration when using Edgenuity due to the way it graded assignments.

“The emotional experience of those that are going through virtual education has suffered a great deal,” Farmer said, adding that he thought more student-teacher interaction might benefit students learning remotely for the second half of the year.