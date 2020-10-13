ACS parents continue to raise concerns over Edgenuity

Parents of students continued to raise concerns over their children's frustrations with Edgenuity, a vendor employed by Auburn City Schools to provide remote education, at the district’s board of education meeting Tuesday night.
Auburn resident Tina Hooks asked the board how grades in Edgenuity would translate to actual grades for students at ACS, and said she wanted more student-teacher interaction when using the program, especially when students have questions on their assignments.
“Is Auburn City Schools taking action to improve instruction and communication with their remote eighth and 12th graders? It’s pretty quiet where we are,” Tina Hooks said. “I’m seeing lots of problems with the validity and reliability of Edgenuity in terms of teaching practices and assessment practices.”
Auburn resident Kermit Farmer echoed the concerns, and said he knew of several children who cried from frustration when using Edgenuity due to the way it graded assignments.
“The emotional experience of those that are going through virtual education has suffered a great deal,” Farmer said, adding that he thought more student-teacher interaction might benefit students learning remotely for the second half of the year.
Superintendent Cristen Herring and president of the board Charles Smith both acknowledged there are challenges associated with implementation of remote learning, but they said the district is working to address them.
“I understand there are some challenges, but I think [remote learning] is something that we need to work through together,” Smith said.
The superintendent said enrollment in ACS for the current school year is 8,961, with 6,331 students learning on campus and 2,630 students were learning remotely for the school year. Students will have the option to switch from remote to on-campus learning and vice-versa for the second semester, Herring said.
“With nine weeks of school having been successfully completed, I continue to be most grateful for the way in which teachers and students continue to meet the challenges associated with our operation as it relates to COVID-19,” Herring said. “The planning process for the second semester is well underway and we’re presently collecting information from remote learners about their preference to remain in the remote learning platform for the second semester, or to return to traditional school.
"Traditional students do have the option to transition to remote at any time, of course.”
