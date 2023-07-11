Nearly two weeks ago, the United States Supreme Court struck down affirmative action as a sole factor in college admissions. With the 2023-2024 academic year less than two months away, some local universities have issued statements in response to the Court’s decision.

In response to the ruling, some universities in the surrounding area have released statements addressing the use of affirmative action and how the schools will conform to the new law set out by the Supreme Court.

The decision overturns over 50 years of precedent and will affect almost every public college and university in the country. The service academies have been excluded from the ruling.

How local colleges reacted to the affirmative action ruling

Nine states had already outlawed affirmative action before the ruling, but it remained legal in Alabama/ At this moment, Auburn University has the Office of Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity(AA/EEO). The office has a very clear statement regarding discrimination and, more specifically, non-discrimination.

“Auburn University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, or age in its programs and activities,” says the Auburn University website.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Auburn since June 29, but the university could not be reached for a comment.

Columbus State University is one of 26 schools in the University System of Georgia and when contacted, the school referred our inquiry to the USG.

“At all 26 University System of Georgia institutions, race or ethnicity is not a determining factor in admissions. USG follows the law with regards to the admission of students,” read a statement from USG. Schools included in USG are Columbus State University, Georgia Southern, East Georgia State and many more.

Alabama State is one of the oldest Historically Black Colleges in the country, with history dating back to its founding in 1867, just two years after the American Civil War. Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. became ASU’s 15th university president in 2017 and leads the college with the mantra of “Moving ASU 150 years forward.”

“Today’s ruling does not have a negative impact on Alabama State University as we have always prioritized educating and fostering leaders of all backgrounds and races, with no need for a precedent to do so,” Ross said. “Today’s ruling adds continuous evidence of the ongoing challenges this nation faces due to the racial divide. Alabama State University will continue to provide equal and high-quality opportunities to all individuals seeking to become global change agents despite their race.”

What is affirmative action?

In the landmark case of the Regents of the University of California v. Bakke (1978), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the University of California, Davis School of Medicine’s “quota system”. However, the court also decreed that race being a criterion in higher education admissions decisions was constitutionally permissible.

In 2003, the Supreme Court upheld the University of Michigan law school’s administrative policies and said that race could play a factor as long as it was “narrowly tailored” to serve a specific interest. The state of Michigan eventually outlawed affirmative action in 2006. It was was challenged again, this time in 2016, but the Supreme Court upheld the policies of the University of Texas in a 4-3 decision.

The case that changed everything

The Supreme Court’s opinion on June 29 to strike down affirmative action came from two cases stemming from lawsuits filed by Students for Fair Admissions(SFFA), which was founded by Edward Blum in 2014. Blum was also behind the case involving the University of Texas.

“The Court has permitted race-based college admissions only within the confines of narrow restrictions: such admissions programs must comply with strict scrutiny, may never use race as a stereotype or negative, and must — at some point — end,” the court wrote in its majority opinion. “Respondents’ admissions systems fail each of these criteria and must therefore be invalidated under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

In light of the potential responses from universities, Roberts went further in explaining the race can still considered, such as within the context of the applicant’s upbringing, so long as that discussion sticks to quality of character or unique ability.