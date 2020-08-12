AJHS, AHS students waiting on remote vendor; parents complain to school board

Parents of Auburn High and Junior High schools are irritated with the remote learning set up, or lack thereof, so far this school year.

Auburn City Schools’ Board of Education got an earful during Tuesday’s monthly meeting at Auburn Junior High School. Frustrated parents complained about the vendor Edgenuity, which the school district is using to provide primary remote instruction for grades 7-12.

There was no course work for these students Monday or Tuesday, but the vendor has promised parents everything would be fixed by Wednesday.

Elementary students on remote learning have teachers and started coursework Monday.

Edgenuity

Florence Murray Holland, president of the junior high school’s PTO, has three children on remote learning – a fifth grader who is busy with school work, an eighth grader who has only done math work with a local teacher so far (math isn’t offered by Edgenuity, Holland said) and a high schooler who has yet to start course work for the year.

Holland said she has reached out to several Auburn City Schools administrators and board members but received just one response.