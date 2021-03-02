Alabama K-12 school COVID-19 cases drop in tandem with local COVID-19 numbers

Alabama school systems saw another drop in the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the last week of February in tandem with a local drop in COVID-19 numbers.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 848 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 981 reported on Feb. 26, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

ADPH reported 652 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 487 confirmed cases and 165 probable cases. There were 387,420 confirmed cases and 107,001 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 494,421 cases on Tuesday.

Auburn City Schools reported less than five cases, down from its last reporting of 17 cases. Lee County Schools reported 16 cases at its schools, down from its last reporting of 18 cases.

Opelika City Schools reported five cases, down from the last report of 10 cases, and Chambers County Schools reported less than five cases, identical to its previous report of less than five cases. Tallapoosa County reported 12 cases, up from its previous report of 10 cases, according to the dashboard.

