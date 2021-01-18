Alabama K-12 schools report 3,071 cases last week

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to Alabama school systems held steady near 3,000, while area schools saw a slight increase in cases during the first update of 2021.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 3,071 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 3,352 reported on Dec. 18, 2020, the most recent update before schools closed for winter break according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Lee County Schools continued to see the highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases among other east Alabama school systems. The school system reported 46 cases at its schools, identical to its mid-December report of 46 cases.

Auburn City Schools reported 34 cases, up from its previous report of 31 cases. The school system announced on its social media platforms Sunday a total of 304 students, teachers and faculty are in quarantine due to the potential of close-contact exposure last week.

Opelika City School reported 14 cases, up from the last report of five cases, and Chambers County Schools reported eight cases, down from its previous report of 19 cases. Tallapoosa County reported 34 cases, up from its previous report of 16 cases, according to the dashboard.