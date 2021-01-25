Alabama K-12 schools see decline in new COVID-19 cases

Alabama school systems saw fewer COVID-19 cases last week compared to the previous week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 2,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 3,071 reported on Jan. 15, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Lee County Schools continued to see the highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases among other east Alabama school systems. The school system reported 64 cases at its schools, up from its last reporting of 46 cases.

Auburn City Schools reported 17 cases, down from its previous report of 34 cases. The school system announced on its social media platforms Sunday that a total of 122 students, teachers and faculty are in quarantine due to the potential of close-contact exposure last week.

Opelika City School reported 19 cases, up from the last report of 14 cases, and Chambers County Schools reported 11 cases, up from its previous report of eight cases. Tallapoosa County reported 9 cases, down from its previous report of 34 cases, according to the dashboard.

Macon County Schools and Tallassee City Schools both reported less than five cases.