Alabama K-12 schools see rise in COVID-19 confirmed cases

Alabama school systems saw more than 300 new COVID-19 cases the week of Jan. 25-29 compared to the previous week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 2,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, up from 2,155 reported on Jan. 22, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Lee County Schools continued to see the highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases among other east Alabama school systems. The school system reported 57 cases at its schools, down from its last reporting of 64 cases.

Auburn City Schools reported 24 cases, up from its previous report of 17 cases.

Opelika City School reported 32 cases, up from the last report of 19 cases, and Chambers County Schools reported 27 cases, up from its previous report of 11 cases. Tallapoosa County reported 13 cases, up from its previous report of nine cases, according to the dashboard.

Tallassee City Schools reported eight cases, up from its previous report of less than five cases. Macon County Schools did not report cases this week after reporting less than five cases last week.