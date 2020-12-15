Alabama public schools see large increase in new COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by Alabama school systems to the ADPH and the Alabama State Department of Education rose by more than 750 cases last week. Many local counties also saw a rise in cases.

Lee County Schools saw the largest jump in news cases among other east Alabama counties last week. The school system reported 39 cases at its schools, an increase of 13 new cases from the previous week’s total of 26 cases, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Opelika City Schools also saw a significant rise in new cases last week. The school system reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, up from its previous week’s total of less than five cases.

Phenix City Schools reported 14 cases, Russell County Schools reported five cases, Tallassee City Schools reported 18 cases and Tallapoosa County Schools reported six cases, according to the dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported 14 new cases last week, down one from the previous week’s total of 15 cases. Chambers County Schools, Lanett City Schools and Macon County Schools reported less than five cases.

A total of 3,255 cases were reported to ADPH and the department of education last week, up from the previous week’s total of 2,502 cases. The K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard is updated on Fridays.

