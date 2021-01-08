 Skip to main content
Alabama public schools to receive $900 million in COVID-19 relief
Opelika High School graduation 2020

Opelika High School graduated its seniors Friday in ceremonies that began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Students and their families were spaced out. Students were able to walk across the stage and get their diploma before exiting the stage.

 Sara Palczewski/

Alabama public K-12 schools will receive $900 million in federal funding under the most recent coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. Dept. of Education plans to award these grants to the states for the purpose of providing local education agencies – such as Opelika City Schools, Auburn City Schools and Lee County Schools – with emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had on the nation’s school system.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA) signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, provides $54.3 billion for K-12 schools across the nation.

In late March, Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.7 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act for the national Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, according to a U.S. Department of Education office of elementary and secondary education press release.

Alabama public schools received $217 million under the first relief packaged back at the start of the pandemic.

Districts will announce their individual plans for spending that money, according to the Alabama Department of Education (ALSDE).

The Alabama Department of Education administers the funds, and statutes require that the funding is delivered on a formula basis to local education agencies based on their proportionate share of the state’s Title I funding allocation.

The U.S. Department of Education gives a share of Title I funds to each state based on the percentage of poverty in the state, and the Alabama Department of Education then gives the money to school districts based on district poverty.

